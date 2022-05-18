The much-awaited moment for the students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Karnataka is almost here. The Class X Board results will be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow, May 19, Thursday.



Education Minister BC Nagesh shared the date and time of the results announcement. Taking to Twitter, the minister informed, “SSLC result will be published tomorrow at 12.30 pm. The results are available in the schools on the department's website at 1 pm. karresults.nic.in. The result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students. Good luck to all students.” He tweeted this today, May 18, 12.50 pm.



Here's how you can check the results:

1) Visit sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

2) Select the SSLC 10th Karnataka board exam result 2022 link

3) Log in with your credentials: Roll number and registration number, as asked

4) The results will appear on your screen. Select download



Reports stated that from around 15,000 plus schools, almost 8.75 lakh students registered for the Class X Board exam in Karnataka. The provisional answer key for the exam, which was conducted from March 28 to April 11, was released on April 12.



Last year, around 1,28,931 students excelled with A+ grade while 2,50,317 procured A grade. Also, 157 students acquired 625/625 marks in the SSLC exam, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.