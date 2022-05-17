Under the relentless heat that has left Telangana reeling, the state's Class X students will head out to write the board exams from May 23. The exam will be conducted by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education for more than five lakh students at 2,861 centres across the state.

The admit cards for the exams have been released on the official website for students to download. The exam concludes on June 1. The current heatwave in Telangana has led Education Minister P Sabitha Indira Reddy to direct all district collectors to equip all exam centres with health workers and emergency kits. In addition to this, the regular COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will also be in place. Special buses will operate in order to help transport the students.

In light of the frequent reports of paper leaks during board exams from various states, the Education Minister has also instructed that photocopying shops will be shuttered near the exam centres, and Section 144 will be imposed in the vicinity.

Hall tickets will naturally be compulsory for students to carry. Here's how you can download them:

1) Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

2) The direct link to the hall ticket will be provided on the homepage

3) In order to access your TS SSC hall ticket, enter your roll number and date of birth

4) Your hall ticket will be provided on the screen

5) Download and print the hall ticket