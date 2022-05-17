The reopening of schools after vacations in Karnataka turned into a festival as the children were taken out in a procession in prominent streets of the village. The students in Nenekate village of Gundlupet were enthralled as they were taken out in a procession. In a few schools, the students performed Veera Kunitha and also danced to the tune of band sets in Erasawadi in Chamrajnagar taluk.

As all the schools were decked up with buntings and rangoli to welcome the children with a smile, the government school students were taken in a procession where the villagers, particularly parents, came to the streets to greet their children. In Yalandur Balepete, Doddaindawadi in Kollegal, children passed through prominent streets before being welcomed into the school premises, according to a TNIE report.

The teachers and members of the school betterment committee welcomed the children with a rose and presented them with a book. They were also served with sweets along with a hot meal in the schools. Whereas in Tribals Ashram schools, the children were dressed like butterflies and were presented with books in Maddur Colony. Out of 1,134 students in ashram schools, around 540 students turned up on the first day and the teachers were also given training in English and other programmes to improve their teaching skills. DDPI Manjunath told TNIE that the students have turned up in good numbers across the districts. He said that the teachers extended them a warm reception and were served sweets to make them more comfortable in the school.