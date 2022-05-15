Delhi University (DU) is going to organise an international seminar which will be three days long and will begin on May 19, Thursday. The chief guest will be Home Minister Amit Shah.



Officials from the varsity confirmed the same and the seminar is called Revisiting The Ideas of India From Swaraj to New India. This is being organised by the Department of Political Science, as stated in a report by PTI.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to attend the event as well. The event will discuss the ideas developed both before and after India's Independence, along with those who propounded its ideas.



"In this proposed international seminar, an effort will be made to understand the journey of India through ideas that blossomed in the modern times spanning the last 150 years. Undoubtedly, during this period, Mahatma Gandhi awakened not just the Indian consciousness but that of the whole world by enthusing his set of ideas in the first half of 20th century," the concept note read, as stated in a story by PTI.



"If Swami Vivekananda unveiled India and its ideas at the world stage, Mahatma Gandhi established India at the global level," it read.



"The proposed seminar will provide a platform to discuss ideas such as Swadeshi, Vande Mataram, Swaraj, Nationalism and Socialism among others that took shape before Gandhi but further bloomed under the leadership of Mahatma and others," it states.



"This seminar will, therefore, discuss the ideas developed both before and after the Independence of India along with those who propounded such ideas," the note further stated.