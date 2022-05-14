With COVID-19 there are vacancies in general category seats in various private schools in Delhi. Keeping this in mind, the Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to publicise this in newspapers which makes students aware of the remaining unfilled posts in various private schools where they can be accommodated in the corresponding higher classes.

Most of the private schools in Delhi reached out to the high court with a grievance that even though the schools tried very hard to fill up those available general category seats, they are failing to do so at the entry-level class in the academic session 2020-2021 because of COVID-19.

Considering several petitions, the high court has issued an order directing schools to advertise the availability of seats in leading newspapers, as stated in a report by PTI.

When the court asked the Delhi government and a private school whether the unfilled seats can be filled now as the schools have reopened physically, they responded that an attempt can be made to fill the seats by issuing a public notice by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Justice Rekha Palli mentioned that, "The respondents (Delhi government and DoE) are, with the consent of the parties, directed that advertisements be issued by the respondents in all leading newspapers within one week, informing the prospective students that since some general category seats in the entry-level classes in various private schools had remained un-filled in the last academic session, therefore, students can now be accommodated in the corresponding higher classes in the said schools in the current academic session, for which applications may be made to the schools within ten days," as stated in a report by PTI.

It was mentioned by the court that the advertisements will disclose the details of schools having unfilled general category seats, against which admission can be granted to students and made accessible via the DoE's website.

The backdrop

It was while the hearing of a plea submitted by private school Aadharshila Vidyapeeth which was challenging an order passed by the officials by which its representation seeking exemption from admitting further Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students allotted by the respondents for admission to entry-level classes in academic session 2021-2022 had been rejected.

Advocate Jyoti Taneja and Bhavya Vijay Tangri, representing the petitioner school, submitted that the order passed by the authorities was wholly perverse and had been passed without properly appreciating the extensive steps taken by the school to try and fill all the general category seats available with it in the entry class for the academic session 2020-2021, as stated in a report by PTI.

Represented through standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and Aditya S Jadhav, the court issued notices to the Delhi government and Directorate of Education and it also asked them to file a counter affidavit in response to the plea in 10 days.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 30.