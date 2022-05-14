A few research scholars of the Delhi University (DU) have penned a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, asking him to withdraw the order which declared that for using the various sophisticated analytical instruments, researchers will be charged a fee. A protest also took place regarding the same on Friday, May 14.



Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, DU, informed that the university is charging a nominal fee, as stated in a report by PTI.



Sophisticated analytical instruments that are maintained by the University science instrumentation center (USIC), it is only on these instruments that the charges are applicable. The charges range from Rs 20 to Rs 300. It is from May 1 that these charges came into effect.



As per the letter, the research scholars stated, "We consider this act to be highly discouraging and being implemented without a sincere thought process. We all have joined this esteemed University with enthusiasm and envision to work hard and contribute to science. The good and easily available instrumentation facility contributes greatly towards quality research."



The letter also mentioned how the research groups have very limited research funding available, which includes, the contingency amount (provided by UGC/CSIR).



"The funds available are not sufficient even to procure chemicals/reagents solvents, glassware etc and we somehow manage to continue the research,” it said.



They urged the Vice-Chancellor to withdraw the said notification immediately.



While Pani mentioned that these fees are nominal and won't be a financial burden as students also get scholarships.



"The instruments were not in working condition for the last two-three years. They were repaired with help from the funds of the Institute of Eminence. The students were paying a higher fee for using the instruments outside but they are available at a nominal fee inside the varsity," he said.