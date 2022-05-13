Basic facilities stand as a strong base for quality education. But the plight of Hayathabad Zilla Parishad's students and staff was unfortunately bad as even basic facilities were out of reach. The issues they faced included damaged toilets, lack of access to drinking water, water seepage in classrooms and a worn-out school building.

With a lack of benches and desks, students were compelled to sit on the floor along with damaged flooring and no lights or fans. Even cooking was happening in unsanitary conditions.

But this has now changed! This academic year, the students will be welcomed with newly renovated premises with clean and safe toilets, a cooking shed and other facilities. This renovation and establishment of a new oxygen generator in Maheshwaram, both in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, have been possible because of AWS InCommunities, a community engagement programme that aims to create a positive impact in regions where Amazon Web Services (AWS) operates.

These initiatives were executed in collaboration with Concern India Foundation, a leading non-profit, public charitable trust.

While inaugurating the renovated school, Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy appreciated AWS for community relief work and said, “Education and healthcare are key pillars that support the goals of all-round rural development and the creation of a sustainable society. The unprecedented situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic requires all sections of society, including corporates, to come together to tackle challenges such as gaps in schooling and access to affordable and reliable healthcare. I would like to thank AWS for their help to build the rural infrastructure in Telangana.”

AWS has renovated Zilla Parishad High, Hayathabad in the Shadab Mandal of Ranga Reddy district, which attracts students from Hayathabad and 15 neighbouring villages. The school, which was established in 1969, provides education to 323 students in Classes VI to X with 15 teachers and has both Telugu and English as the medium of instruction. In consultation with the school authorities, AWS InCommunities identified what changes were needed for a better learning environment for students.

The AWS InCommunities team executed civil and electrical works, plumbing, carpentry and painting work based on the deliberations and technical assessments. In order to provide a healthy water supply, a water storage tank with 300 litres capacity and a water purifier have been installed. Additionally, benches, tables and chairs were also provided by the team.