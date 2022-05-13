Jahnavi Dangeti, the bright Engineering student hailing from Palakol of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, was felicitated by Adikavi Nannaya University for completing NASA’s (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) International Air and Space Program at the Kennedy Space Centre in Alabama, USA.

She is currently pursuing her BTech at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and her parents reside in Kuwait.

The astronaut programme of NASA includes zero gravity, multi-access training and underwater rocket launch. Jahnavi was the mission director of Team Kennedy. This team of 16 had members from all around the globe. They even were successful in launching a mini rocket that landed safely.

"My grandmother regularly told me Chandamama kathalu (stories of the Moon). I was motivated and excited," shared Jahnavi. She also made known her intention of pursuing Space Technology after she completes her Engineering course.

Mokka Jagannatha Rao, Vice-Chancellor, ANU, presented a memento to the student and even appreciated her endeavours. Registrar professor T Ashok, Principal Dr Persis, and Dr K Ramaneswari were present during the occasion.