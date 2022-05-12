Pondicherry University has improved its performance according to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the Times Higher Education Rankings 2022 has revealed. Assistant Registrar of the University, K Mahesh, has also stated this in a release on Wednesday, May 11. Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh has praised the faculty, officers, staff, research scholars and students of the university for this achievement.

"Pondicherry University has progressed considerably in climate action, life on land and below water with a rank of 201-300, besides quality education," stated Singh, as reported by PTI. It has been noted that the university has aligned with the SDGs concerning responsible production and consumption of clean water and sanitation with the mentioned rank, and gender equality with a rank of 301-400. Last year, the varsity had been ranked 301-400 in clean water and sanitation rankings, while it had been placed 401-600 in gender equality.The overall ranking of the university has moved up from 601-800 last year to 401-600 this year.

Singh added, "Times Higher Education, publisher of the World Universities Rankings, recently released its 2022 edition of the Impact Rankings, assessing the performance of universities around the world in realising the UN SDGs. The SDGs are the United Nations' blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address global challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. The goals were adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015 and are targetted to be achieved by 2030," as reported by PTI.

The Assistant Registrar also stated that Pondicherry University has been participating in the Impact Rankings since its first edition. He informed that this year, the latest impact rankings assessed the impact of the universities on society through their contributions towards the UN SDGs. He has added that 1,524 universities had taken part from 110 countries.