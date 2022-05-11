The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, is geared up to collaborate with the Australian National University (ANU) for research. In a meeting that was held between a high-level delegation from ANU and the IIT-BHU Director, a research programme was discussed, which will cover the key areas of research in Physics, including nanotechnology, photonics, healthcare and sustainable energy.

The delegation from ANU was led by Professor Jagadish Chennupati, who is currently a professor of Physics at the university. Professors Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria were also a part of the delegation. They were on a visit to IIT-BHU. The meeting was chaired by Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director of IIT-BHU. Joint collaborations, faculty and student exchange programmes were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Prof Jain opined that a long-term relationship and research collaboration between IIT-BHU and ANU could be achieved through the programme. He also said that it would give students and researchers the opportunity to study at ANU and pursue collaborative research for up to 12 weeks in the first stage, reported by IANS. The professor said that it was high time to engage in a bilateral academic relationship between India and Australia and he showed interest in inviting researchers and students to visit IIT-BHU for academic as well as research activities.