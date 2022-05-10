The students and teachers of the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College (PMT), in Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu, staged a sit-in protest, demanding the college authorities to return the excess exam fees collected by the former principal of the college. More than a hundred teachers and students took part in the protest on May 10.

It has been alleged that the former principal, O Ravi, had collected Rs 6,250 as the examination fees. However, the exam fee was only Rs 300. One of the teaching faculty at the college has said that the matter was unearthed after an inquiry was launched into the matter by the faculty. The faculty had also asked the Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Collegiate Education Pon Muthuramalingam to initiate police action, collect the excess amount and return it to the students.

The faculty has stated that the students had paid the fees with difficulty. RJD of Collegiate Education has said, "It is true that former Principal O Ravi had collected excess examination fees from the students and it was found out by our inquiry. But there is less possibility that the collection amount had been taken by the Principal. Students may pay the amount in the self-finance account of the college. Detailed inquiry will be conducted on this issue and steps will be taken to return the excess amount," as reported by ENS.