Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, shared that Sanskrit universities will eventually move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning.



The minister shared this on Monday, May 9, when he was delivering an address on the final day of the three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav which was organised by Central Sanskrit University.



“As envisaged in the new National Education Policy (NEP), the government has given importance to all Indian languages, including Sanskrit. It has a great contribution in unifying various Indian languages and Sanskrit universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning,” Pradhan said, as per a report in PTI.



“Sanskrit is not just a language, it is an emotion. Our knowledge and wisdom are our wealth. The onus is on all of us to take our civilisation forward for centuries…Sanskrit education will create more employment opportunities for students,” he said.



“From the time of Hiuen Tsang to today’s Raisina Dialogues, the spontaneity, modernity and scientificity of Sanskrit need no proof. I hope that the deliberations held during the ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav’ will show the roadmap for the education system of 21st century to make India self-reliant and pave the way for global welfare,” he added.



The aim of the Utkarsh Mahotsav was to bolster Sanskrit language across the country and beyond. Its focus was “New Educational Era – Moving towards a Global Orientation of Sanskrit Studies”.