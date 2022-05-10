The exams for Classes IX and X will be conducted in a new pattern in Uttar Pradesh, it has been declared on May 10. According to the new pattern, the question paper would be divided into two sections. This pattern has been suggested as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

The first part of the question paper will carry 30 per cent of the total marks and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), which will be answered using an OMR sheet. The second part of the paper will carry the remaining 70 per cent of the marks and will consist of descriptive-type questions, a report by IANS stated.

"The academic calendar will be uploaded on the websites of schools. Students will express their opinion on moral and relevant issues like human values, character building, patriotism, social service, life of great personalities, environment and water conservation, health and traffic rules," the Secondary Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Gulab Devi, has said, as IANS reported.

The Minister has also asked the schools to complete the syllabus by January 20, 2023. It has been stated by the Minister that "for continuous and comprehensive assessment of students" the UP Board will conduct five monthly tests, out of which three will be MCQ-based and two will be descriptive in nature. Career counselling sessions will also be initiated in the schools by the Secondary Education Department. And to reduce the drop-out rates, the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will be held for secondary schools as well.