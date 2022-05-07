The demand for a strict ban on the sale of toy guns grows stronger in Karachi as the All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) has joined the fray.



Kashif Mirza, President of APPSF, had placed a demand in front of the Pakistan Government for the ban of artificial weapons in the country on May 6, Friday. He has even asked the government to initiate stringent action against the sale of such toys.



It has been alleged that artificial weapons cause psychological disturbances in children. According to Kashif Mirza, the sale and use of toy guns lead to criminal activities amongst Pakistani children and those who played with such toys are now suffering from many psychological issues, an ANI report mentioned. He has also linked the increase in violence to the rising tendency of Pakistani children to play with toy firearms.



The demand for the ban on toy weapons in Pakistan is not new. In 2015, Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution banning the sale of artificial weapons. Then, in 2017, the former Karachi commissioner had written a letter to the Sindh Home Department, urging it to prohibit the sale of toy guns. He had said that the artificial weapons created a negative impact on the children's minds, and were also being used by street criminals.



After the ban had been imposed, crackdowns had been conducted by the Karachi police in the city. A number of shoppers and traders had been arrested for buying and selling artificial weapons.