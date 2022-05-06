Punjab's education department has recently decided to run schools, where the strength of the students is high, in double shifts. This was stated in an official order.



In schools where the strength of the students is high but there is shortage of space, rooms, and other facilities can now run in double shifts, as per the order passed, stated a report in PTI.



In addition, the primary and upper primary schools that run on one campus should also work in double shifts with the consent of both the schools, said the release.



According to the order, in the summer season, the timings of the first shift are 7 am to 12 noon whereas the timings of the second shift are between 12.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



And in the winter season, the time slots of the first shift will be 7.30 am till 12.15 pm while the timing of the second shift will be 12.30 pm to 5.15 pm.



Simultaneously, Vikram Dev Singh, President, Democratic Teachers Front, informed that the state government should also open new schools in which the strength of the students is high rather than just going for this short-term measure.



Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer visited three schools in Mohali on Thursday, May 5, as per an official release.



During his visit, Hayer shared that the educational sector is the priority for the state government and as a result, schools are also being visited in order to strengthen school education in the state.



In this process, Hayer also interacted with many students and the school staff members.



He visited government senior secondary school named Naya Shehar in Kharar block, government primary school Kheri Jttan in Derabassi and government high school Rasanheri in Kharar block, said the release.