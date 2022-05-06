As the future of medical students who returned from war-torn Ukraine remains uncertain, the Medical College run by Siddaganga Mutt has come as a ray of hope as they have decided to offer the required practical exposure to them.

The students who were in their fourth-year will continue to attend online classes from their respective institutions in Ukraine and the clinical exposure will be provided at Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre (SHRC). Which is a win-win situation for both students and the college as they started their MBBS programme from the academic year 2022-23. The fourth-year students can work as interns in the hospital.

Dr S Paramesh, SHRC's Director, said, "It is not an official initiative as we are not suppose to give them the certificate for training they undergo under the guidance of our faculty in the laboratory and also in the hospital. The varsities in Ukraine, the State and Union governments should take a call."

Kantharaju, a staff member, remarked, "Apparently, the initiative by the college following the instructions of Siddaganga Mutt head Sri Siddalinga Swamiji came as a morale booster or the students would have not pursued their dreams of becoming a doctor."

He clarified, "We enquired from many more students from across the state as well but they have to accommodate on their own here as we are not providing any other facilities."

Ganesh Yadav, a student, who was among the sixteen students expressed his gratitude to the college.

"We have an expert faculty like Dr Shalini, who has over three decades of experience, as our guide. We interacted with the patients and have also got clinical experience in the lab," said Kushi, another student.