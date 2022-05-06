Innovators with creative ideas are all set to be provided with a grant as part of the Nidhi Prayas scheme of the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of National Institute of Technology, Calicut. The scheme is supported by the Central Government's Department of Science and Technology, to support innovators with the development of their ideas. NIT Calicut's incubator, TBI, can offer a grant of up to Rs 10 lakh for the development of prototypes, apart from providing a solid incubation facility.

The innovators will get a maximum of 18 months for the development of their ideas under the scheme, where they will be guided to nurture their ideas up until the product development stage. Additionally, the selected applicants will also be provided with infrastructure support, laboratory facility and guidance, and mentorship from NIT-C, associated organisations and research and development institutes. The institute will give preference to innovations in sectors of agriculture, healthcare, clean tech, nanotechnology, energy, water, Internet of Things (IoT) and other allied technologies.

"So far we have incubated 26 such units (PRAYASEEs) with total financial assistance worth Rs 130 lakh," said an official at NIT-C. The date of application for the grant has been extended up to May 8, Sunday. Interested applicants can visit the TBI website, www.tbi.nitc.in/nidhi-prayas.