The application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates have till May 22 to apply for the newly announced entrance exam as opposed to the earlier deadline which was May 6. So, all those aspirants who are yet to apply for these exams still have some time left and they can do so via the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.



NTA stated in a notice, “In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) -2022.” Though the detailed schedule is yet to be made public, the entrance exam is scheduled for July first week.



Even the last date to pay the application fee has been extended along with the application deadline. Now, the candidates can choose to pay the application fee till May 22, 11.50 pm. When it comes to the correction window, it will be open from May 25 to May 31.



Since a few universities have revised the eligibility/mapping of the tests offered under CUET (UG)-2022, it was the NTA's advice for students to revisit the website of the university where they would like to gain admission and cross-verify if the courses they wish to apply for are still on offer by the varsity, as per a report in The Indian Express.



And for those students who have applied, they need to map the courses/tests on the NTA website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and ensure that they reconfirm that the tests they have opted for in their application form are in conformity with the tests that they are required to apply for in CUET (UG)-2022.