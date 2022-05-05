Rajasthan's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

A complaint had been registered against the VC Ram Avtar Gupta, claiming that he had demanded Rs 10 lakh as a bribe in order to increase the number of engineering seats in a private college, reported news agency PTI.

The ACB also found Rs 21 lakh in cash at a guest house where Gupta had been staying for the last four days. Bhagwan Lal Soni, Director-General of the ACB, has said that an investigation is underway and the residence of the accused is also being searched.