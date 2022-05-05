The Higher Education Department of Uttar Pradesh is planning to launch the state-level Academic Bank of Credit — ABACUS-UP portal — where information and data on students and teachers will be stored.

The government has insisted that all higher education institutes that fall under the purview of the National Education Policy will be required to upload data on students and teachers on the ABACUS-UP portal. Grants for research and development will be provided only to those colleges that have uploaded data on the ABACUS-UP portal, the department added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also launched the E-Learning Parks initiative in 120 higher education institutions in the state. In a bid to boost innovation, these parks have been equipped with computers, an internet connection and a digital library.

Out of the proposed 120, 87 have already been completed and the remaining should be up and running in another 100 days, a government spokesperson told IANS. The parks will provide online education to areas that are deprived of decent internet connectivity, in order to prepare all students for a tech-driven world, said the UP government.