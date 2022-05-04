After AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) and UGC (University Grants Commission) had put out a joint advisory warning students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan, recently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) also came out with a similar public notice. Now, NMC and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have put out a new communique.



NMC and DCI have advised all those concerned to refrain from travelling to neighbouring country Pakistan for pursuing medical/dental education. Officials shared this information on Tuesday, May 3.



As per the information issued in this regard by NMC and DCI, those Indian nationals/overseas citizens who hope to gain admissions into MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college in Pakistan will no longer be eligible to attempt the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE)/screening test or gain employment in India on the basis of the educational qualifications, be it any subject, acquired from Pakistan. Except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later, after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as stated in a report by IANS.



"However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the MHA," stated NMC and DCI.