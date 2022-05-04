Published: 04th May 2022
Now, NMC and DCI advise students against pursuing medical, dental education in Pakistan
With regards to the AICTE-UGC joint advisory that was issued for Indian students against pursuing their higher education in Pakistan, the latter had reverted to seek clarification regarding the same
After AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) and UGC (University Grants Commission) had put out a joint advisory warning students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan, recently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) also came out with a similar public notice. Now, NMC and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have put out a new communique.
NMC and DCI have advised all those concerned to refrain from travelling to neighbouring country Pakistan for pursuing medical/dental education. Officials shared this information on Tuesday, May 3.
As per the information issued in this regard by NMC and DCI, those Indian nationals/overseas citizens who hope to gain admissions into MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college in Pakistan will no longer be eligible to attempt the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE)/screening test or gain employment in India on the basis of the educational qualifications, be it any subject, acquired from Pakistan. Except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later, after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as stated in a report by IANS.
"However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the MHA," stated NMC and DCI.