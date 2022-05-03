Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, May 3, said that regional languages will play a key role in the revolution that has been taking place in the education sector guided by the National Education Policy 2020. He said that the Narendra Modi-led government has vowed to realise the dream of making India a knowledge-based superpower. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of Nrupathunga University. Shah added that the Union Government aspires to inculcate the culture of patriotism among students during the celebration of 75 years of independence.

Shah noted that in the last eight years, 410 higher education institutions, including 6 central universities, 7 IIMs and 15 AIIMS, have been established in the country, as per an ANI report. He further added that the North East region, which was earlier neglected, has also been given prominence in all developmental works, including education — Sindhu Central University has been established in Ladakh. Shah stated the government has been focusing on developing India as a global manufacturing hub and also lauded Karnataka for being an example to other states regarding implementation of the NEP.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was also present on the occasion, stated that his government is emphasising on three Es: Education, Employment and Empowerment. He also said that a new employment policy has been framed with stress on promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship. Adding that the Union Government has granted Rs 55 crore for Nrupathunga University, the Chief Minister commended the efforts of Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Higher Education Minister, for his instrumental role in implementing the NEP.

Dr Ashwathnarayan said, "Human resource is the greatest asset of the country and the bottom-to-top approach of the NEP will pave the way to convert youth into productive citizens." In the last two years, the State Government has established six universities and is in the process of establishing seven more universities. In the near future, every district will have at least a university, he added.

Also on the occasion, the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellary and the Smart e-Beat police system were launched virtually. The foundation stone was laid for the Academic Complex of the Nrupathunga University and the logo of the university was also unveiled. Araga Jnanenra, State Home Minister, said that the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), which has been newly set up, would serve the people of neighbouring districts to provide speedy justice. He informed that 50 acres of land have been identified to facilitate the opening of a regional campus of the National Forensic Science University (Gujarat).