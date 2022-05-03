Osmania University is one of the oldest universities in Southern India which has rich culture and heritage, not only in educational perspective as it also stands as a strong base for the rise of student politics. The new fight that is intensifying is regarding Indian National Congress' Rahul Gandhi being denied the space to conduct an event addressing unemployed youth or students in the varsity. In 2016, the High Court directed the state to not permit any political and public events on campus premises. A year later, the first resolution was passed in 2017. The court's verdict was based on students' complaints of constant disturbances and political activities.

In this matter, students had been agitating and politicos had also met the Vice-Chancellor of the university, but to no avail. This further resulted in some students reaching out to the High Court of Telangana, hoping that the university will be directed to allow Rahul Gandhi to speak on campus. Though the court directed the varsity officials to reconsider the students' request, the university, earlier in a detailed written response, highlighted four points to state why it cannot permit the event.

Here are the points outlined for you. Firstly, the Executive Council of the University had made a resolution at its 159th meeting, on June 22, 2021, to not permit any political or religious organisation and other groups to organise any sort of gatherings on campus. Secondly, on May 7, 2022, elections are scheduled for Non Gazetted Offices/OU Technical Staff Association and OU Employees Union. Thirdly, the university is busy with academic and examination schedules with MBA examinations already going on and exams for all other groups set to begin from May 9. Lastly, thousands of other students are preparing for various competitive examinations and, at the newly established Civil Services Academy, many students are undergoing coaching for recruitment examinations. Considering all the above mentioned points, the university has decided to not encourage or permit the event being held by Rahul Gandhi.

Talking about the main objective of Rahul Gandhi's visit to OU, NSUI Greater Hyderabad City President, Abhijeet Yadav, said, "During the agitation for separate Telangana, students were promised employment, fee-reimbursement and scholarships. But none of them were fulfilled by the Telangana government. There are many unemployed youth who took part in the agitation and were later snubbed. To hear all these problems, Rahul Gandhi has planned an event addressing all the university's students."

Abhijeet recalled how when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday was observed, a run was organised from the Arts College to the NCC Gate. When they questioned the university council about this event by a political organisation, they received no response. "It is very clear that the Vice-Chancellor is acting in accordance with the CM and not allowing the non-political Rahul Gandhi meet to happen," he alleged.

Talking about both scenarios — acceptance and rejection of their request — the student leader said, "If permission is given, we will finish our event smoothly. If not, we will bring Rahul Gandhi to the campus no matter what."