Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya stated that students of the state government-aided and private colleges will not be required to attempt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions into undergraduate courses. He shared this information on Monday, May 2.



The Chief Minister had called on Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India in New Delhi earlier on May 2. He informed that these colleges would be "exempted" from the all-India test, as stated in a report by PTI.



“… They (the Centre) have agreed that there will be certain areas in which they will try to exempt some of our colleges, which are not necessarily centrally funded, those will not have to appear for the exam,” Sangma said in a statement.



However, an official confirmation in this regarded is awaited from the union government, informed the CM.



The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores have been made mandatory for admissions into undergraduate courses at central universities from the academic session 2022-23.



Union Minister of Education Pradhan had clarified only last month that the CUET does not infringe upon the rights of the states or that of union territories.