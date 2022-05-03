Over the past several days, due to hot weather conditions prevailing in the state, the Haryana government has made a decision to change the timings of all schools with effect from Wednesday, May 4.

According to the order issued by the Directorate of School Education on Monday, May 2, due to the extreme heatwave that has gripped the state, it has been determined that all public and private schools from Classes I to XII would be open from 7 am to 12 pm

Based on the demand from the parents in the view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm

In most of the places in Haryana, maximum temperatures have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius for the past several days.

With heatwaves lashing out on several parts of India, many schools are either switching back to online classes, shutting down schools altogether or rescheduling timings.