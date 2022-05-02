The principal of an Uttar Pradesh school has been slapped with serious charges under the National Security Act (NSA). This is pertaining to the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s English question paper leak case, informed the police.



It is against Akshay Lal Yadav, Principal, Ma Lachhiyamurat Yadav Higher Secondary School, that the NSA has been invoked. This was informed by Avinash Singh, Ubhaon police station SHO, as stated in a report by PTI.



Earlier, it was against three other accused in the paper leak case that the NSA was revoked. Namely, mastermind Nirbhay Narain Singh, Bhimpura Maharaji Devi Memorial Inter College manager Raju Prajapati and Ravindra Singh.



So far, 52 people have been arrested. This number includes three journalists, six school managers and five school principals. This was in connection with the Class XII English question paper on March 30.



Among those arrested is also Brijesh Mishra, Ballia District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS).



The three journalists who were arrested have been released on bail.