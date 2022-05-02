Free education will be provided for the children of Kashmiri pandits who were displaced from their homeland and had to settle elsewhere in the country. This was announced by an educational institution in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Sunday, May 1.



The name of the institution which has come forward with the offer is Ambika Mahavidyalaya. It is located in the Putter taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, as per a report in PTI.



During a press meet at Puttur on Saturday, Subramanya Nattoj, the institution's convenor, made an announcement that after watching the film, The Kashmir Files, he was moved by the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.



After examining their situation which Nattoj did by visiting Jammu, a decision was taken to impart free education to the children of all displaced Kashmiri pandits.



He has sketched out a plan to provide free education for Kashmiri pandit students from Class VI to graduation. He has also declared to provide free hostel facility to them.



The cost of pursuing education at the institution will be around Rs 80,000 per student and the cost of providing facilities will be Rs 50,000 in a year.



He also stated that all these will be provided free for the children of Kashmiri pandits and mentioned that the institution has already admitted four children of Kashmiri pandits.