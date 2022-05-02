Within six weeks, the Government of Delhi has been directed by the Delhi High Court to decide upon a complaint filed against a private school for allegedly charging a high fine for delay of tuition fee payment.



The petition was filed by father of two students, Ajay Aggarwal. His children study in Class XII and Class VIII. It was Justice Rekha Palli who directed Delhi's department of education to decide the complaint filed by the petitioner by passing a reasoned and speaking order in accordance with the laid down procedure and principles of natural justice, as stated in a report by PTI.



The judge added that suppose the petitioner is aggrieved by any order passed by the concerned authorities, the former is free to seek legal recourse, as permissible in law.

"The writ petition… is accordingly disposed of by directing the respondent no. 2 (DoE) to decide the petitioner's complaint dated 22.12.2021 by passing a reasoned and speaking order within a period of six weeks in accordance with the laid down procedure and by following principles of natural justice," the court said in its order dated Wednesday, April 27.



The court was informed by the Delhi government that the complaint will be examined by the authorities who will then expeditiously pass an order.



It was the claim of the petitioner that the private school was resorting to unethical practices like levying an excessive late fine on delayed fee payments and that this was in violation of the Delhi School Education Rules.



The petitioner submitted that it was stated by the private school that, a late fee of Rs 50 per day (including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) will be levied after the due date".



Though the petitioner made many representations and complained to various authorities, no action had been taken, he informed the court.



It was the allegation of the petitioner that the school's misdeeds amount to criminal acts and actions should be taken against them for misappropriation of funds of the parents.