The Maharashtra education department, on Tuesday, March 29, clarified its recent circular about Classes I to IX of all schools having to function full day till April 30, to compensate for time losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said schools that have completed the syllabus for the year need not remain open till April 30.

A top official from the education department also informed that summer vacations have not been done away with. "Schools that are yet to finish the syllabus can operate for the whole day including Sunday. Schools that have completed the syllabus need not function till April end," said Education department commissioner Suraj Mandhare.