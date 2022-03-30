The habit of nurturing, encouraging and celebrating entrepreneurship should be cultivated in society as entrepreneurs have the huge potential of generating bigger dreams, said Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN on Tuesday, March 29.

Speaking at the TiE - The Indus Entrepreneurs, annual celebration, the minister said, "Today, Bengaluru has attained world fame because of the immense contribution of entrepreneurs." He added, by realising the importance of entrepreneurship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing policies and programmes to encourage entrepreneurs.

"Society should not have only those who are job seekers. In a country like India with a huge population of 140 crore, there are abundant opportunities to become successful entrepreneurs. In recent times, it has been a good thing to witness the gradual blooming of startups," he said to ANI.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has the objective of making students globally employable by imparting skills to them. Along with this, government departments are also being encouraged to be in constant touch with entrepreneurs unlike in earlier years," Narayan stated.

"Earlier there used to be a tendency to blame entrepreneurs for all the evils of society. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed this mindset. Wealth creation in a society would not be possible at all without entrepreneurs. Equality in the society can be realised only when industries are strengthened," he opined.