A new BTech course in Mathematics and Computing was launched by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. The admissions to the new programme will be granted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. The programme is scheduled to begin in August this year, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The institute said that the new programme seeks to enter a niche area with the aim of "producing future leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next-generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science and data science."

The programme will have six courses in Mathematics and Computing each, while also containing courses in Science, Engineering and Humanities.

IISc added, "Study tracks have been designed in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computational Science, Theoretical Computer Science, Quantum Computing, Signal Processing, Computational Biology and Mathematical Finance. Students can opt for Research/Industry projects in their fourth year."

TStudents can choose to pursue an MTech degree after completing the BTech by taking an additional year and project credits.

Director of IISc, Professor Govindan Rangarajan, said, "By the time the students graduate from this programme, IISc would have established a postgraduate medical school. Students enrolled in this programme will be able to do projects in any branch of Science, Engineering or Medicine. This would be something very unique in this country."

He went on to say, "Experts from the Departments of Computer Science, Computational Data Science and Mathematics and other departments will be teaching the students. This programme will also impart leadership skills to the students since they will be interacting with experts, entrepreneurs and tech leaders all of whom are based in Bengaluru."