Private school and university owners in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, have complained that they have lost 60 per cent of their students amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country, as per a PTI report.

This comes as the new educational year has just begun across Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press. The owners said that the ongoing humanitarian crisis and economic situation in the country have adversely affected the livelihood, thus, most of the families have changed their children's schools to public schools, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, owners of private universities in Afghanistan also complained about the number of students quitting their education. Earlier, the Taliban regime issued a decree banning female students above Class VI from participating in classes. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

Dozens of female students in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul took to the streets demanding the Taliban regime to withdraw its decision to ban girls above Class VI from attending school.

Chanting slogans like "education is our absolute right", the protestors called for the reopening of schools for girls in Classes VII-XII across Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

According to Human Rights Watch, women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as well. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route. Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community. The majority of countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women and other human rights issues.