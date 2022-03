BYJU'S announced a new partnership with QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, to launch a new EdTech business and state-of-the-art research centre in Doha on Monday, March 28. The new subsidiary in Qatar will foster research and innovation to create cutting-edge learning solutions customised for students in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU'S, and Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, signed an MoU in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar and Chairman of QIA, as well as representatives of BYJU'S, in Doha at the 2022 Doha Forum held on March 26 and 27.

"We are excited to partner with QIA in this next phase of expansion, development and building new innovations in learning in the MENA region. Together we hope to achieve stronger development outcomes. With a sustained focus on creating life-long value for our learners, this partnership with QIA is a significant step in realising our vision," Raveendran said in a statement.

As per the MoU, QIA and BYJU'S will initially work together to set the stage for the MENA-focused online education business. The new entity, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of BYJU'S in Qatar, will introduce BYJU'S personalised and innovative learning offerings to the region. "QIA is proud to help enable the development of innovative education technology platforms in the MENA region to inspire children to learn. QIA has a strong focus on investing in leading innovators globally and we want to help drive the creation of new technologies that have a positive impact on society," the CEO of QIA noted.

BYJU'S has also been announced as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through this partnership, BYJU'S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world. It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan.