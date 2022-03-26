A video of a Muslim girl wearing a hijab and offering namaz inside Madhya Pradesh's Dr Harisingh Gour University (HGU) classroom ticked off a right-wing mob, upon which, they filed a complaint with the varsity officials. Siding with the mob, the varsity officials have now ordered a probe into the incident.

A memorandum demanding action was submitted to the varsity by the Hindu Jagran Manch after a video clip surfaced. HGU Registrar Santosh Sahgaura told PTI that a complaint has been received along with a video clip. "A five-member committee has been constituted to look into this matter. The committee will submit a report within three days and further action will be taken based on this report," he said.

Meanwhile, HGU Media Officer Vivek Jaiswal said there is no formal dress code for students on the campus of the educational institution but students must attend classes in "basic ethical dressing". Hindu Jagran Manch's member Umesh Saraf told PTI that the girl in the video has been attending lectures wearing hijab for a long time.

"Such religious activities should not be allowed in the educational institutions. She was coming in hijab for long but she was spotted offering namaz inside the class on Friday afternoon. This is objectionable as educational institutions are a place for every religion. A complaint in this regard has been submitted to the vice-chancellor and the registrar," he said while referring to the Karnataka High Court verdict.

The Karnataka High Court had on March 15 dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab or headscarf inside classrooms, observing that it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islam. The Supreme Court, on March 24, refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's verdict.