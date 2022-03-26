Two students of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad were suspended on Friday, March 25, two days after the murder of their classmate.

The 15-year-old Class X boy was allegedly thrashed by some of his classmates on March 24 in the classroom, following which, he was found unconscious. The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera. When taken to the hospital by his father, doctors there declared him brought dead.

The father earlier told The Telegraph, "When I reached the school I found my son lying in a serious condition with his eyes turning blue. He was then rushed to a local physician of Sindri, Dr CG Saha. From the OPD he was referred to Sahid Nirmal Mahto Memorial Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead."

The father of the boy alleged that he was murdered by his classmates and held the school responsible for the incident. The father told the daily, "My son was regularly complaining of harassment. He was not going to school for a couple of days and was also not in a mood to go to school on Wednesday but he decided against it at the eleventh hour."

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The principal of the English-medium school in Sindri said that the school authority has taken the incident seriously and suspended the two students. Tension prevailed in Sindri town over the incident, with parents and political parties continuing their protest at the school gate. The school is closed for three days to mourn the death of the student.