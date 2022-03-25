The Kerala Police and State Motor Vehicle Department have registered separate cases against students who allegedly drove vehicles in a rash and negligent manner in their campuses as part of their celebrations in schools in Kozhikode district recently. The videos of higher secondary students driving four-wheelers and two-wheelers in a very rash and negligent manner have gone viral on social media.

One video showed a car hitting a bike and a boy being thrown to the ground. Even an earth-mover was on show at another educational institution in nearby Mukkam, sources told PTI. Nadakkavu Police said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified higher secondary school students who were allegedly involved in the dangerous act.

The Kozhikode Road Transport Officer PR Sumesh told PTI that two vehicles have already been identified and the officials are probing to track the other vehicles. He said instances of such driving abuse were reported from a school in Kozhikode and another educational institution in Mukkam. "Notices will be issued to the owners of the vehicles. The students who rode the vehicles would be booked, if found without a valid driving license. Cases will be registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. If found without a license, the boy would be sent to juvenile court and a fine of Rs 25,000 will be levied from the vehicle owner or parent," Sumesh said.

The RTO assured that all the vehicles would be identified and action will be taken as and when it is identified. It is for the Department of Education to take further action on students and the authorities of the educational institutions, he added.