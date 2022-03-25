The NEET-UG 2021 counselling will be wrapped up soon with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announcing the results for the final allotment of the mop-up round of counselling. The list is available on the MCC's official website. Students who have qualified are required to report at their respective colleges on or before March 29.

The seats, which have been allotted for the 15 per cent All India Quota category, tallied for 4,880 students. However, with a few seats still remaining vacant, the MCC has announced that there will be a stray round of counselling as well this year. The results for this round will be announced on March 31.

However, there will be no fresh registrations for these seats and those who have already registered for the mop-up round on March 21 and do not currently hold any seats will be eligible for counselling under the stray round, said the MCC.