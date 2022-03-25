Yet another controversial move by the Karnataka government after the hijab row and the ban on Muslim traders near Hindu temples, the state plans to revise school textbooks and delete some 'sensitive' chapters, including the one on Tipu Sultan which shows him in a positive light.

Rohith Chakrathirtha-headed Textbook Revise Committee of the state government has submitted its report, highly placed sources in the government confirmed to news agency IANS. The sources said that the government is all set to make the changes in the school textbooks. Chakrathirtha is regarded as a right-wing person and the state Congress had described his appointment by the ruling BJP as an attempt to 'saffronise' education.

The Social Science chapter in the state had led to a heavy political dispute, as one of the lines in the earlier syllabus stated 'other religions came into existence due to drawbacks of Vaidika (Hindu) religion'. The lesson was taught to the students of Class VI. The Rohith Chakrathirtha committee has now revised the Class VI to X textbooks of the Social Science subject. According to IANS sources, the committee has included lessons on the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Northeast India for 600 years; the Karkota dynasty, which ruled many parts of North India and the lessons on Kashmir history have also been included.

Sources told IANS that lessons on Kashmir and Bababudangiri as well as Dattapeetham are likely to stir controversy in the state. Bababudangiri as well as Dattapeetham have been flashpoints between the Hindus and Muslims in Karnataka. Sources also explained that the committee has dropped parts that glorified Mysuru king Tipu Sultan. But, a lesson on him is retained as it has historical significance.

The committee was formed by the ruling BJP government in 2017 to look into the issue of some aspects which allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments in Social Science Part 1 and also examined other such 'sensitive' aspects till Class X. Sources confirmed to IANS that the government has accepted the revised syllabus and had given a green signal for publication of these books for the academic year 2022-23.

BC Nagesh, Minister for Education, stated that the report in this regard has been received. The department has consented to the revision of textbooks as per the suggestion of the committee. More details would be given later, he said. Earlier Class VI Social Science textbook had also pointed out that during 'Yagnas', animals that were used for agriculture were sacrificed and as foodgrains were burnt during the religious rituals, there was a shortage of food. The issue had stirred a huge controversy in Karnataka and it was alleged that the lessons promoted anti-Hindu sentiments.