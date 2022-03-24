The Delhi University (DU) has advised students to refrain from resorting to unfair means during the Open Book Examinations (OBE) that are underway. In a notice, the Dean of Examinations said that some students appearing in the examinations are using unfair means with help of various websites.

"We have identified various websites and blogs apart from WhatsApp and Telegram groups which students are using for the inappropriate practice. The competent authority of the University of Delhi has taken a serious note of it," the notice read.

The university has also initiated the process of identifying such students through their phone numbers in the groups/websites and is preparing Unfair Means (UFM) cases against them, the notice mentioned. All such cases will be considered as UFM cases and such students will be punished under DU rules which deal with such matters.

While the March-April DU exams will be held online as OBE, the May exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The decision on the conduct of these exams was made based on the suggestions of the examination working group. DS Rawat, Dean of Examinations, had earlier told the media, "First semester exams will be in the third week of March in online OBE mode once physical classes disperse on March 10, 2022. Following government directives and reopening of the campus for physical classes, the first-year students will be expected to attend only 17-18 days of offline classes. Physical exams for this group of students would have required days of proper planning, involving paper printing and answer script preparation. Online OBE seems like the best option for them."