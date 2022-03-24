The logo which will feature on the new common uniform of all the state-run schools belongs to the West Bengal government and not the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, March 23.

The Biswa Bangla logo will prove that the dress was provided by the state government, she said. The authorities have decided that all government and government-aided schools of West Bengal will have a common uniform in blue and white colour scheme and the dress will feature the Biswa Bangla logo of the state government, sparking a controversy.

Currently, each school has its own colour-coded uniform. Speaking for the first time on the issue, Banerjee said, "This (the new uniform) is not for private schools but those run by the state government. We provide the dress free of cost. The logo will prove that the uniform has been given by the state government," Banerjee said.

If it was in Delhi, they would have used their photographs on the uniform, she said without elaborating. Though the Biswa Bangla logo would be there, state-run schools will be free to use their own badges, the chief minister said at a government programme in Kolkata.

"This is a brand of the government. Someone went to the court and said that it is a logo of TMC. I do not want to comment on the court matter," she said.

Banerjee said she had drawn the logo and given it to the state government following proper legal steps. "Most of the logos of the state government have been created by me. I have not taken any money for that," she said. On March 20, the state education department had issued a circular stating that students from pre-primary to Class VIII in all state-run schools will wear the new uniform.