The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDC) Examination 1 2021 results. Candidates who attempted the written exam and interview round can look up their result on the official webpage of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Here are the steps you can follow to check the result of the 2021 exam:

1. Go to the official webpage of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.

2. Select the UPSC CDS 1 Result 2021 link on the homepage.

3. Check the name and roll number on the new page that opens.

4. Download the page for future reference.

The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the time of declaration of final results on the commission’s website for 30 days. For further details, check the UPSC's official website.