The application window for NEET MDS is now open. Interested candidates should apply at natboard.edu.in, the official webpage of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The last date to submit the online application is March 30.

The application edit window will be open from April 1 to April 4. The admit card will be available from April 25, while the examination will be conducted on May 2. The examination was earlier supposed to be on March 6.

The official notification reads as follows, "Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows."

Here are the steps to apply for the entrance exam:

1. Go to the official webpage of the National Board of Examination.

2. On the homepage, select 'NEET MDS 2022'.

3. Enter registration details.

4. Registration ID and password will be sent through SMS and email.

5. Complete the application form and upload your photograph, signature and thumb impression.

6. Pay the fees.

7. Print the completed application form with the transaction ID printed on it.

In case of queries or doubts, contact NBEMS candidate care support at 022-61087595 or write an email to NBEMS at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.