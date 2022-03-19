Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen SG, the student killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Monday, and not on Sunday, as was stated earlier.

“The body of Naveen Gyanagouda, who was recently killed in Ukraine in Russian shelling, will be brought to Bengaluru on Monday at 3 am,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Friday, March 18.

He had told reporters that the body would arrive on Sunday. Officials close to him said there was confusion about the arrival. "It has been clarified now that the body will arrive on Monday and not on Sunday as was stated earlier,” an official close to Bommai told PTI.

A fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange money. The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagouda Gyanagouda who has been demanding his son's body to be brought to India for final rites.