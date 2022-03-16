It is that time of the year when film awards are upon us thick and fast. With the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards already handed out to the big achievers from last year, cinephiles are now eagerly awaiting the big one to be dished out. That's right, it's the Oscars we are talking about. But did you know that the words Oscar and Academy Award were not always used interchangeably? It was, in fact, on this very day back in 1934 that the Academy credited American writer and newspaper columnist Sidney Skolsky with "the first confirmed newspaper reference" to Oscar, which was in reference to the 6th Academy Awards. That year during the award ceremonies, legendary animator and film producer Walt Disney was the first to thank the Academy for his "Oscar" during his acceptance speech. And since then, the name has stuck.

More officially known as the Academy Awards, the 94th and the latest edition of the awards will be handed out to the best in the cinema industry on March 27 of this year. With a trio of all-female hosts, namely, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, this will be the first time since 2011 where the ceremony will feature multiple hosts. To that, we say, lights, camera, action!

A century to remember

March 16 is also a landmark day in cricketing history. It is the day when Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar brought up the legendary feat of scoring 100 centuries in international cricket. He achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. Unfortunately, it was not all smiles on the historic day for The Little Master as the ton came in for a losing cause. It was Sachin's 49th one-day international century with 51 more coming in the test format. Ten years from that day on, he remains the only cricketer to have reached a century of centuries and by a wide margin too, as the second on the list is Ricky Ponting who is way behind with 71 hundreds. It is perhaps safe to say that this record would stand for some time to come.

