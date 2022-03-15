The Calcutta High Court, on March 14, directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the probe into the death of student leader Anis Khan, whose father has alleged that he was murdered, by April 18. The court directed the SIT to function without external interference.

"Let this matter stand adjourned and be listed on April 18, 2022. It is expected that the investigation will be completed in the meantime. Extension of time shall not be considered except for reasons completely beyond the control of the investigating agency," Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said, as per a report in news agency PTI. On a submission by the state that forensic reports are awaited from the investigating agency, the court requested the laboratories to expedite the process and ensure such reports reach SIT within one week.

Justice Mantha, taking up a plea by one Salem Khan, along with suo motu petition initiated by the court into the death, had on February 24, said it is expected that no stone will be left unturned in the course of such investigation, "which shall be carried out in letter and spirit and by the book." Alleging that Khan was murdered, senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya had told the court that he was brutally assaulted by four people, of whom, one was in police uniform and the other three in civic police attire, and pushed off the third floor of his home at Amta in Howrah district on the night of February 19.

Khan's family members had been demanding a CBI investigation into his death. Claiming that the killing of Anis Khan, a social activist, was "premeditated", Bhattacharya prayed that an independent investigation is ordered into it. The state government has formed an SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to conduct the probe.

