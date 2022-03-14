The Union Government, after deliberations with scientific bodies, decided on March 14 to start COVID vaccinations from March 16 for children between the age group of 12 and 14 years. Those who are born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 or those who are already above 12 years of age will be administered COVID vaccines from Wednesday. The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E, said the Union Health Ministry.



"If children are safe, then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination program for children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet.

The government has also decided to remove the condition of comorbidity for COVID-19 precautionary dose for those over 60 years of age. "Everyone aged 60 plus will now be able to get the precaution dose. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60 plus that they must get the vaccine," he said in the same tweet in Hindi.

The Ministry said that the population above 14 years of age is already being administered the COVID vaccine under the ongoing vaccination drive.