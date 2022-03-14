Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has put off 'Namma Metro' work during nights after considering requests by the parents of students who claimed that the overnight construction work disturbed their wards, who are writing exams. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez made the announcement on March 14, despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai giving a deadline for completion of Phase 2 of the metro by 2024.

BMRCL had been carrying out 24x7 work to expedite the completion of the metro. However, the construction work has robbed the sleep of residents of the surrounding areas. It has also affected the children who are writing their exams. The work had earlier stopped in some areas, including Silk Board to KR Puram as people were complaining about loud noise.

BMRCL will now reserve transportation of required materials and equipment for the nights. "BMRCL received phone calls from parents raising their concerns on the impact of metro work during nights on their children. The kids are preparing for exams at home. Hence, we had asked them to suggest timings for work. The public has consented to carry out the work till 10 pm," he explained.

"The Namma Metro works will be carried out between 6 am and 10 pm. We have sought permission from the Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police Department to transport materials and equipment during the night. We have obtained permission in this regard," he said. "We will carry out the work without causing trouble to people and complete BMRCL works without causing inconvenience," he said.

