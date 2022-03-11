The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, March 11, announced that the Term-II Board exams for Classes X and XII will commence from April 26.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that Board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-I exams have already been held.

While releasing the date sheets for Term-II exams, the Board said on March 11, that it has given a considerable gap between consecutive exams, keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

"Schools were closed due to the pandemic which has led to learning losses. Therefore, a longer gap has been given between two examinations in almost all the subjects for both the classes," it said.

The Board also clarified that it had kept in mind the other competitive exams, like JEE Mains, while preparing the date sheet. "These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," it said.

With the pandemic having upended schedules last year, there were massive protests from students, calling for the postponement of the CBSE exams on the basis of claims that they clashed with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

In February 2021, the exams had run into the JEE Mains and, at the time, the National Testing Agency had given the students the option to select their dates for the entrance test. In September 2021, the NEET exam, which had been scheduled for September 12, fell 'uncomfortably close' to the Math and Physics exams for Class XII, prompting aspirants to demand a futile rescheduling.