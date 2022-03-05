A professor from Pune created a butterfly garden on the terrace of his residence for observation and research of the pollination behaviour of different species of butterflies.

Speaking to ANI, Prof Ankur Patwardhan, Head of Biodiversity Department at Abasaheb Garware College, Pune, said, "I developed the living lab to further study the nuances of butterflies and their role in the pollination process. Some of my students and I together are studying some aspects like the composition of nectar, pollen transfer, standing nectar crops, colour preference of butterflies, the impact of changing climate etc here in this garden."

"Till now, we have observed that the butterflies can go into a prolonged resting period at any stage of their life cycle. This usually happens when climatic conditions are not favourable. Even pupa is known to hibernate. Usually, butterflies emerge out of the pupa within three weeks. I have a pupa that has now hibernated (prolonged rest) for nine months. I have seen at least 40-50 different species of butterflies in my garden," explained Prof Patwardhan.

The professor further said his team of researchers have observed over 700 births of 13 different species of butterflies in the garden. He said species of butterflies like Blue Tiger, Plain Tiger, Common Lime, Common Mormon, Tailed Jay, Red Pierrot, Tawny coster, Pioneer, Common Gull and Lemon Pansy are the butterflies present in his garden.

Prof Patwardhan said that the garden is more than a research lab that has been visited by school students, teachers and nature enthusiasts. "I am glad that it is helping in generating awareness about butterfly conservation and contributing to environmental education," he added.

Prof Patwardhan created this garden during COVID lockdown to spend time for his research and now, he is looking forward to its expansion.