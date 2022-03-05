The CBSE has told the Supreme Court that a detailed scorecard of the entire class cannot be provided to some Class X-pass students who have alleged that an Odisha-based school denied it as it had to "conceal its malpractices" in awarding marks, as per a report by PTI. In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that a three-member inquiry committee had concluded in its August 2021 inquiry report that the school had prepared the result of Class X students as per the tabulation policy.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday, March 4, before a Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar. The plea, filed by 24 students who have passed out Class X from an Odisha-based school, has sought a direction to the CBSE to review and declare their result afresh, based on the Board's evaluation policy of May 1, 2021, after collecting the correct record from the school.

The petition, filed through advocate Ravi Prakash, has urged the top court to direct an inquiry against the school "for illegally demanding money and putting undue pressure to take admission in Class XI in the same school to get good scores in Class X". In an affidavit, filed by the Controller of Examinations, the CBSE has said that the petitioners are not entitled to claim the attendance sheet of the entire Class X for each examination and each subject.

"I, therefore, submit that the petitioners are entitled to know their internal assessment marks, the highest average in the preceding three years and the marks assigned by the results committee to them, from their school but that does not mean that they can claim the attendance sheet, report of result committee and detailed scorecard of all the students of Class X of their school,” the Controller of Examinations has said in the affidavit. It further said that the petitioners had written a letter to the CBSE in August 2021, claiming that the school had reduced their marks in Class X and poor-performing students were awarded very good marks.

The affidavit said that when the issue was published as a news item in a local newspaper in August 2021, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) had taken suo motu cognizance and directed the Board to conduct an inquiry into the matter. It said an inquiry committee, consisting of three members, was constituted to enquire and submit a report. The inquiry report dated August 11, 2021, did not support the said contention of the petitioners. “It was concluded in the inquiry report that by going through all the activities of the results committee, in respect to Class X 2021 of aforesaid school, the committee was of the opinion that the school prepared the result of Class X students as per the tabulation policy, Class X 2021 and subsequent FAQs issued by the CBSE,” it said.

The affidavit said the petitioners have sought a direction in their plea to provide a rationale document, attendance sheet of each examination and each subject conducted by the school, report of result committee and a detailed scorecard of all Class X students, which had to be prepared by the school in terms of the evaluation policy of May 1, 2021. “In this regard, I submit that the petitioners are not entitled to claim the attendance sheet of entire Class X for each examination and each subject,” it said, adding the petitioners are not entitled to claim detailed scorecard prepared by the school for the entire class.

The plea has said that the CBSE's Class X Board examinations were cancelled in April last year amid the pandemic and in May 2021, the assessment policy was notified by the Board. It has said an exemplary cost may be imposed on the school for causing mental trauma and harassment to the petitioner students. It alleged that marks of students, who were denied admission in Class XI in the same school, were illegally deducted. "The arbitrary action of the respondent school is in clear violation of Article 14 (equality before law) read with Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India," it said.